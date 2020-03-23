Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.21. 145,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,637. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.54%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.