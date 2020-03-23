Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000.

VSGX stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. 9,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

