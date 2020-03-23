Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 190,387 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 544.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,387 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

