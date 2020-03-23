Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,779 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.79% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.73. 792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.34. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $113.53 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

