Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 558,072 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 328.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,072 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of B2Gold worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,912 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,265 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $6,793,000.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

BTG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 679,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,573. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

