Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 65,150 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,150 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,773,000 after purchasing an additional 595,378 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 171,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000.

PZA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

