Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 7,739 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,740. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77.

