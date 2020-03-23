Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 77,943 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 1,118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.26% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.63. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,933. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

