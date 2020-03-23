Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.54. 70,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.