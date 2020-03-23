Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,286,000 after buying an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after buying an additional 4,747,351 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,950,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after buying an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 936,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $10.67. 795,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,939. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

