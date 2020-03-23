Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 857.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,401 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.54% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000.

FPXI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,180. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.