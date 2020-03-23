Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 1,477.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNXM stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 1,239,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,744. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.