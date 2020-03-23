Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

FDLO traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,602. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

