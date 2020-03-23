Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,746 Shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.76% of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $22.83. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $39.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

