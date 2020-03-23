Jane Street Group LLC Sells 67,708 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,669,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,710,000 after purchasing an additional 514,339 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 945,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,209.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,755. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

