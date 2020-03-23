Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Neenah as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Neenah by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,486. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

