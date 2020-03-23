Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,016.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $107,735.42 and $28,016.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,902,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

