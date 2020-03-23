JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €17.00 ($19.77) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.88 ($27.76).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €18.66 ($21.70) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.51. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

