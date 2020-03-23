Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Match Group in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

