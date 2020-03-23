Jefferies Financial Group Comments on China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd’s FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

CRHKY stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.25.

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

