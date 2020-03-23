Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $15,172,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 90,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

