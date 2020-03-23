Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

NYSE HUN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

