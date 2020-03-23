Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $48.05 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last three months. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,374,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

