Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shake Shack Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

SHAK stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

