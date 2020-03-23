Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $1.32 on Monday. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

