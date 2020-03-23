Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 160

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JUP. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 367 ($4.83) to GBX 262 ($3.45) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.40 ($4.37).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 172.35 ($2.27) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 242.90 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total value of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease bought 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

