Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNKN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $39.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

