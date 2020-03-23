Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,072.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,379.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.61. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

