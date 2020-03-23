Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,974,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,722,000 after buying an additional 185,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after buying an additional 803,078 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.