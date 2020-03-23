Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Hold

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. 59,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,601. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

