Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Hold

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 418,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

