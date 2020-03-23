Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Hold

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,049. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.