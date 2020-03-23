Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

About SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

