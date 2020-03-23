Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

