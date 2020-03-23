Jefferies Financial Group Trims Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Target Price to $139.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.19% from the company’s current price.

CRL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.32. 13,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,025. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

