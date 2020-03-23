Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Buy

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

PPD stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Insiders have bought 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150 in the last ninety days.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

