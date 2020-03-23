Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Cormark increased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$200.00.

Shares of BYD opened at C$144.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$208.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52.

