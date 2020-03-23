Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HMS Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for HMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HMS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in HMS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

