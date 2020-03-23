Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $130.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

