Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sharp Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sharp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sharp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of SHCAY stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.