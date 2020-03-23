JET8 (J8T) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. JET8 has a market capitalization of $122,581.06 and $67.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.02706354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00190326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

