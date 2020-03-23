JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LYFT from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

LYFT opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LYFT has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

