John Terpu Buys 9,000,000 Shares of Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) Stock

Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) insider John Terpu acquired 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$360,000.00 ($255,319.15).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.05. Great Southern Mining Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of $14.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

About Great Southern Mining

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver, copper, and other minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Mt Lucky project located in Laverton, Western Australia; and the Black Mountain gold project situated on the northwest of Townsville, North Queensland.

