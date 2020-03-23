John Wiley & Sons Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

NYSE JW.B traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.