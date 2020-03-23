Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,776,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after buying an additional 1,111,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,194,000 after buying an additional 835,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

