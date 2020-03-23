JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €146.58 ($170.44).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €97.00 ($112.79) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €109.60 ($127.44) and a 52-week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

