JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €31.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.82 ($53.28).

Shares of DAI opened at €22.00 ($25.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.56 and its 200 day moving average is €45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. Daimler has a 12-month low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

