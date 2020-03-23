JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €50.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.55 ($80.87).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €38.75 ($45.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

