JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.20 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €6.20 ($7.21) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.33 ($9.68).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.01 ($5.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.55. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

