JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Underweight

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.